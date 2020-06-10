"Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else." - Judy Garland, American singer-actress (born this date in 1922, died in 1969).
Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County sees surge in coronavirus cases
-
Retired teacher thinks old slogans apply today
-
Venango County sees surge in virus cases
-
Venango County reports its 10th coronavirus case
-
Oil City man accused of assaulting 3 people
-
Titusville woman flown to hospital after crash
-
Venango, Clarion counties have new virus cases
-
Playground program starts next week in Oil City
-
Oil City facility's reopening makes many members 'happy'
-
Fatal fall victim identified