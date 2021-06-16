"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few mintues, including you."

EDITORIAL: Climate change requires bold action

  • New York Daily News

During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …

They Said It

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few mintues, including you."

They Said It

"I believe, every day, you should have at least one exquisite moment."

COLUMN: Free press is vital to open society

  • By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD, Chicago Tribune

Catching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn't the United States have done the same and tried to hide it, too?

They Said It

"My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."

They Said It

"Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it."

COLUMN: We must preserve freedom to vote

  • By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN, InsideSources.com

Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…