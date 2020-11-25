Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.