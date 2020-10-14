"You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can't, you do the next best thing. You back up but you don't give up."
Chuck Yeager
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
"You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can't, you do the next best thing. You back up but you don't give up."
Chuck Yeager