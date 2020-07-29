"I have never seen a bad television program, because I refuse to. God gave me a mind, and a wrist that turns things off."
Jack Paar
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 6:00 am