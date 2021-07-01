"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."
Confucius
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 3:20 am
Workers in a range of professions are experiencing what has come to be known as COVID burnout, characterized by a lack of motivation, fatigue, depression or isolation.
Today is Thursday, July 1, the 182nd day of 2021. There are 183 days left in the year.
The Fourth of July is rolling around again, looking much more like community celebration than it did last year.
It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.
The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.
Today is Wednesday, June 30, the 181st day of 2021. There are 184 days left in the year.
A lot of ink has been spilled over the announced divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, the software billionaire couple who became two of the world's most generous philanthropists.
"Children see magic because they look for it."
Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.
“Not all those who wander are lost.”
Today is Tuesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2021. There are 185 days left in the year.
It is sometimes called “Conquest’s Second Law of Politics”: “Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.”
The pleas from Afghan interpreters under Taliban death threat because they worked for the U.S. military are growing increasingly desperate - as the last U.S. troops aim to exit before mid-July.
State legislative leaders contend that a law to require lawmakers to post their expenses isn't necessary because they plan to require the same thing as a matter of policy.
Today is Monday, June 28, the 179th day of 2021. There are 186 days left in the year.
"No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to begin reforming the U.S. Postal Service, which is being financially crushed by retirement expenditures and falling demand.
Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.
"To lead people, walk behind them."
Decades of trickle-down tax cuts are out the window; President Joe Biden is betting that trickle-up economics will deliver the kind of sustained and equitable growth we all want.
Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities across the nation must be held accountable.
Today is Thursday, June 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.
Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess.
