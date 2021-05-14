"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."

Sydney Crosby

Tags

Opinion

EDITORIAL: McConnell has no interest to unify America

  • New York Daily News

On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…

Opinion

They Said It

Opinion

They Said It

"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."

Opinion

They Said It

"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."

Opinion

COLUMN: Investment in workers would pay

  • By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com

As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.

Opinion

They Said It

"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."

Opinion

COLUMN: Iran negotiations are destined to go nowhere

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.