"The mind is like a car battery - it recharges by running."
Bill Watterson
What could be more natural than going to Mars?
Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.
Today is Tuesday, May 11, the 131st day of 2021. There are 234 days left in the year.
We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19's death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.
Today is Monday, May 10, the 130th day of 2021. There are 235 days left in the year.
"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."
George H.W. Bush was out of touch. Bill Clinton was untrustworthy. George W. Bush was a Bible-thumping ignoramus. Barack Obama was a radical. Donald Trump was, well, Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war - graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.
Today is Friday, May 7, the 127th day of 2021. There are 238 days left in the year.
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
Today is Thursday, May 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.
"Don't try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you."
Last week, I bought a new used car. It was a reminder of how much some things have changed.
Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…
Today is Wednesday, May 5, the 125th day of 2021. There are 240 days left in the year.
"That man is richest whose pleasures are the cheapest."
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.
