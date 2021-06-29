“Not all those who wander are lost.”

J.R.R. Tolkien

Opinion

Increase in wages benefits everyone

Political leaders are continuing to debate the efficacy of hiking the minimum wage to $15, but many businesses are beating them to the punch and boosting base wages in an effort to attract new talent to fill vacancies amid a worker shortage.

Opinion

COLUMN: Exit from Afghanistan dooms translators there

  • By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer

The pleas from Afghan interpreters under Taliban death threat because they worked for the U.S. military are growing increasingly desperate - as the last U.S. troops aim to exit before mid-July.

Opinion

They Said It

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony."

Opinion

COLUMN: U.S., Russia engaged in unacknowledged war

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.

Opinion

COLUMN: Food supply has never been more vulnerable

  • By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion

After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.