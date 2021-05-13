"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
Pennsylvania's election law, originally passed in 1937, was updated during the COVID-19 pandemic - as it should have been - to fulfill the unique needs of voters during the crisis.
Editor,
Is there any less beloved election than an off-year primary?
"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."
As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.
The Biden administration is promoting its American Jobs Plan as an "infrastructure" proposal.
Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.
What could be more natural than going to Mars?
"The mind is like a car battery - it recharges by running."
We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19's death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.
"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."
George H.W. Bush was out of touch. Bill Clinton was untrustworthy. George W. Bush was a Bible-thumping ignoramus. Barack Obama was a radical. Donald Trump was, well, Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war - graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
