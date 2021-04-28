"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations."
Mae Jemison
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 2:34 am
Moving away from a gasoline tax as we move to electric cars is a commonsense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.
It's plain that the federal gasoline tax is past its sell-by date.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
"No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow."
By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.
When President Franklin Roosevelt tried to "pack" the Supreme Court in 1937, he was shut down.
Today is Monday, April 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
"The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity."
In a comeback story for the ages, the U.S. bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has quadrupled in the last 12 years.
Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
"Very often, a change of self is needed more than a change of scene."
One of the most disturbing trends in recent economic thought is the view that green energy should be viewed as a source of good jobs. Such attitudes are bad for our polity and for our economy.
It's a great thing to celebrate the 150th birthday of Oil City. There are Oil Cities in other states (Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington and Louisiana, to name a few), but none have the richness of history to be found here.
In an age of technological wonder, Pennsylvania stands alone as a modern-day Luddite when it comes to how local police departments are expected to enforce speed limits.
Today is Thursday, April 22, the 112th day of 2021. There are 253 days left in the year.
"Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go."
When a quarterback leads his team to the Super Bowl, he usually says something along the lines of, "We're glad we made it this far, but we're not done yet."
Today is Wednesday, April 21, the 111th day of 2021. There are 254 days left in the year.
"Letting your mind play is the best way to solve problems."
The past year was the one during which the climate crisis came to my doorstep - again.
