They Said It Jan 17, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thought for Today: "The only thing wrong with immortality is that it tends to go on forever." - Herb Caen, American newspaper columnist (1916-1997). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Business To Business Bulletin Board Pennington Auctions Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman opens yoga studio in Oil CityLocal woman buys Subway franchise in FranklinDye taking leave; last day at Franklin is FridayVenango Region Catholic School changes announced2 join Oil City school board to replace Scalise, HibbardBody found near Horsecreek RoadFranklin man charged for corruption of minorsFranklin woman charged for illegally possessing gunEast Brady woman dies in fire3 arrested for assault of Pleasantville woman See more events Upcoming Events Jan 19 Presentation Sun, Jan 19, 2020 Jan 23 Concert Thu, Jan 23, 2020