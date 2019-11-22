Thought for Today: "A man does what he must - in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures - and that is the basis of all human morality." - President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thought for Today: "A man does what he must - in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures - and that is the basis of all human morality." - President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).