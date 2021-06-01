"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
Washington Irving
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
"You build your mind, so make it into something you want to live with."
New York Attorney General Letitia James is playing major league poker with former president Donald Trump - and she just raised the stakes.
West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
I was looking at pictures from last year's Memorial Day - pictures of flags, an empty park, the Civil War monument. It was not a great Memorial Day last year in Franklin.
Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
Republican lawmakers were correct in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to fire the company whose mishandling of coronavirus-related data impacted at least 72,000 people.
Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
"The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on."
Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents "a potential breakthrough treatment" for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pennsylvania has fallen far behind the pollution reduction goals it has agreed to in the multistate and federal effort to revive Chesapeake Bay.
Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
"Humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less."
On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings.
In 2013, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre and his wife went elephant hunting in Botswana. They both bagged impressive bulls.
