Q: My ex cheated 10 years ago. We had been married for more than 20 years and it was quite a shock. My daughter was 15 and also hurt very badly by his indiscretion. I've forgiven him as a person and we're very good friends, but I have no desire for reconciliation. My daughter, now 25, sees us together and thinks the ease in which we relate means we still love each other and will get back together. I have made it very clear that although I will always love her father, I have no desire to get back together, but evidently, her dad has confided that he wants a reconciliation even though he's been living with someone for five years. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: So many red flags! Rather than spend a lot of time on the fact that he may be a nice guy, but he doesn't sound like he's changed much - he's living with someone and talking about getting back with you - I would like to take this opportunity to talk about two things I often see that causes after-breakup havoc.