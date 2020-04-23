DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old man who still has psychological drive, but who has lost the physical ability for an erection. Is there any safe way to restore this? I have had multiple bypass surgeries, so I am fearful of medicines like Viagra or Cialis, but I wonder about the safety of testosterone. - F.E.D.
ANSWER: Although older men often have decreasing ability for an erection, finding out the underlying cause is important before trying medications. In men with a known history of blockages in the artery -- whether in the heart (leading to a stent or bypass), brain (leading to stroke or TIA) or elsewhere in the body (claudication, painful calf muscles with walking is a common symptom) -- it is worth considering whether the arteries that supply the penis with blood flow might also be blocked. This might require specific treatment. In men without known blockages, erectile dysfunction is a clue that there might be arterial disease and should always be considered.