Several readers want to know if the sound quality of video calls could be improved. Dale Lewellyn of Bloomington, Minn., wanted to know if sound could be adjusted so people could hear one another at the same time. Marcia Edwards of Brownsville, Texas, wondered what could be done about the time lag on video calls that prevents playing music with friends. Peter Brennan of Minneapolis asked if video calling services offered a "virtual room" where all musicians could hear one another without any time delay.
A: There are a couple of factors involved in video call sound quality - the technology being used by the video calling firm, and the unavoidable time lag in video conferencing.