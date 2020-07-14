DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with bursitis on my left hip, and my pain management doctor says she can give me an injection to help. I had one last year by an orthopedist. The pain management nurse recommends my orthopedist do it because they use X-ray to guide the injection. But if X-rays don't show tissue, how is that useful? Should I have an MRI to determine where things really are amiss? - E.L.A.
ANSWER: The diagnosis of "bursitis" of the hip is usually made by a person's medical history and a physical exam. The greater trochanteric bursa is located directly on top of the "point" of the hip, but the current understanding of this common problem is that it's more likely related to the tendons that run over the area (especially the gluteus minimus and medius) than to the actual bursa. The bursa is a structure that provides lubrication to the area. Injection of steroid into the area is a common and usually effective treatment.