The pending end of Microsoft security updates for Windows 7, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020, has led some readers to ask about alternatives to its successor, Windows 10.
Here is what you could do:
- Switch to Windows 8.1 (about $36 online), which will receive security updates until Jan. 10, 2023. But many Windows 7 users won't like Windows 8.1, which was designed for use with a touch screen. It can be used with a keyboard (see tinyurl.com/y2u6qjsa), but it is not convenient.
- Buy an Apple computer with the macOS operating system. The transition will be relatively easy. But there is less software written for Macs than for PCs, because fewer people use them. (The Mac operating system has a 12% worldwide market share, compared to 75% for Windows.) Price is also an issue. New Macs start at $1,000 while new PCs start at $250.
- Switch to a lesser-known operating system, such as Linux (1.6% market share, runs on PCs) or Chrome (1.2% market share, runs only on computers called Chromebooks.) Both will require some time to learn, and aren't well-suited to casual PC users.
Here's what to avoid:
- Don't use Windows 7 after January. Don't use any earlier version of Windows. Without Microsoft security updates, they're vulnerable to hacking.
Here is what I recommend:
- Get Windows 10, which is a lot like Windows 7. Check your PC manufacturer's website to learn if it be upgraded, or if you need a new one.
Q: Computer technicians can't find a missing folder containing 200 e-mails that were sent to the Outlook.com address of our nonprofit organization. What can we do?
-Dale Henson, Tucson, Ariz.
A: The e-mails may be lost. But there are two places to look.
- If your e-mails were backed up in a Windows file, open Windows Explorer (File Explorer in Windows 10.) In the search box at the upper right, type "@outlook.com" without the quotation marks. The PC will search your hard drive for any e-mails sent to an Outlook.com account.
- If your e-mails were stored in an Outlook.com mailbox, look at the left side of the screen for a folder created specifically for saved e-mails.
If there isn't a special folder, look in the inbox. Take advantage of the fact that e-mails are listed from newest to oldest; scroll to the end of the list and work backward. Use the "arrival date" of each e-mail to narrow the search.
If that doesn't work, try restoring deleted e-mail messages (see tinyurl.com/yyg62caq).
(Steve Alexander covers technology for the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Readers may write to him at Tech Q&A, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minn. 55488-0002; email: steve.j.alexander@gmail.com.)