DEAR DR. ROACH: I give myself allergy shots with minimal reactions. My generic EpiPen expired in October 2019. When should I replace it? I wanted to buy a 1 milliliter ampule of epinephrine to draw up and inject in the event of need. Why did my pharmacy refuse to cooperate? - T.R.
ANSWER: Drug manufacturers are required to put an expiration date on their drugs, but more than 90% of drugs sold are still effective 15 years after their expiration dates. Epinephrine in particular is a very stable compound and will almost certainly be good. However, in the case of an allergic reaction, epinephrine is literally life-saving, and you'd like to be as sure as possible it's going to work. In general, I recommend replacing drugs within a year of expiration.