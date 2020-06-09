Q. I broke up with my partner five months ago. It wasn't a heated breakup; we were both just very stressed and we grated on each other. I moved out with no argument from him. Truth was, we were not suited for one another, but I still miss him and he won't talk to me. I've emailed, called and texted. The only response I get is when he returns something that I left behind telling me it's on the front porch. I don't know what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. It sounds as if you have made all the usual overtures to communicate with him and if you are not getting a response, it's a pretty good sign he's not interested. You could tell yourself that the impulsive way you moved out hurt him so badly that he just can't talk to you, but that's usually something you say to yourself to make yourself feel better. It's more likely he just wants to move on. That's usually what ghosting means.