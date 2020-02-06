Q: In 2015, I purchased a 2015 BMW 328i. In 2019, during an oil change at 19,500 miles, the dealer recommended I replace the tires due to tread wear. I did the penny test, checked around and needed to replace the tires, which I did. Afterward, I returned to the dealer and asked why new car tires needed replacement at such a low mileage. He told me it all comes down to how you drive, but I only drive conservatively around town and at the posted speed limits.
Then, in late 2019, my wife's 2017 Acura RDX, which was at 21,000 miles, needed tire replacement. That dealer gave me the same story about how the car is driven. Is it unreasonable to expect tires to last more than 20,000 miles? I would have expected up to 40,000 miles. - R.R.