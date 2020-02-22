DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you explain why being born between 1945 and 1965 is a risk factor for hepatitis C virus infection? I've seen this mentioned repeatedly in ads for hepatitis medications, and I've noticed that my health insurance covers one-time screenings for adults born between these dates. I'm wondering if this birth-window-related risk factor is due to past immunization practices for school children and military recruits. Was there a time when needles were reused and, perhaps, insufficiently sterilized during group immunization events, allowing transmission of the virus from one vaccination recipient to another? - M.R.
ANSWER: In Egypt, treatment for schistosomiasis from the 1950s to the 1980s involved needles that were repeatedly reused, leading to extremely high rates (10%) of hepatitis C, a viral disease easily spread by blood, in that country.