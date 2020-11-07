DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 70-year-old male who fully recovered from a comparatively mild case of shingles 10 years ago. Once I was symptom free, I went ahead and got the early shingles vaccine (Zostavax). I'm now considering the Shingrix vaccine. Do you think it's warranted in my case? I'm a little wary of possible reactions (a friend had a really nasty one). I had a triple bypass five years ago and take atorvastatin and metoprolol once a day but am otherwise in very good health, with careful diet, daily exercise, good cholesterol numbers, no smoking and no weight issue. -- K.B.
ANSWER: I do still recommend the new shingles shot, Shingrix, to people who have already had shingles. Although the risk of getting shingles is lower if you have already had it, and lower still if you had the original Zostavax, the risk of a reaction is generally less bad than the risk of developing shingles.