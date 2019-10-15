Wit of the Draw 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Debate Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Heritage Adopt A New Best Friend Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesGirl with local ties makes Tournament of Roses courtOil City bypass reopens after crashPolice: Tionesta man dies in crashOil City monument work fully funded by donationsTionesta man killed in crash2 badly hurt in Cornplanter crashVehicle crashes into home in Rocky GroveHorsecreek Road accidentVenango County Court ReporterCounty backs project in Seneca See more events Upcoming Events Oct 16 Concert Wed, Oct 16, 2019 Oct 17 Card Party Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 17 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 19 Dinner Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Oct 19 Dinner Sat, Oct 19, 2019