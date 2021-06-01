- By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
- Chicago Tribune
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
New York Attorney General Letitia James is playing major league poker with former president Donald Trump - and she just raised the stakes.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
- By PETER GREENE
I was looking at pictures from last year's Memorial Day - pictures of flags, an empty park, the Civil War monument. It was not a great Memorial Day last year in Franklin.
- By TIMOTHY L. O'BRIEN, Bloomberg Opinion
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
- Altoona Mirror
Republican lawmakers were correct in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to fire the company whose mishandling of coronavirus-related data impacted at least 72,000 people.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
Here come the psychedelics. A striking new study published in Nature Medicine argues MDMA-assisted psychotherapy represents "a potential breakthrough treatment" for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pennsylvania has fallen far behind the pollution reduction goals it has agreed to in the multistate and federal effort to revive Chesapeake Bay.
- Dallas Morning News
On President Joe Biden's plan to offer two years of free community college, it's encouraging to see even some in the academic community have misgivings.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
In 2013, National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre and his wife went elephant hunting in Botswana. They both bagged impressive bulls.
