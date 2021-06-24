- Seattle Times
Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities across the nation must be held accountable.
Today is Thursday, June 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess.
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had their much anticipated summit meeting in Switzerland. Now the question is: Will it improve anything?
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
"The worst enemy to creativity is self doubt."
- By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion
After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.
Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
"A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
After a year of uncertainty and financial upheaval, Americans have become more thrifty.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
The Supreme Court faces three major issues in our current historical moment: precedent, precedent and precedent.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
"We all have different gifts, so we all have different ways of saying to the world who we are."
Today is Friday, June 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together."
- By SABRINA TERRY and DEDRICK ASANTE-MUHAMMAD, InsideSources.com
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
- By DONNA JACKSON, InsideSources.com
Like many black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.
- By PETER GREENE
I missed an important local birthday earlier this year, so we'll try to catch up today.
- Patriot-News (Harrisburg)
Dr. Sharee Livingston is trying to save the lives of mothers, alarmed that too many women in the United States die in childbirth.
Today is Thursday, June 17, the 168th day of 2021. There are 197 days left in the year.
"We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude."
