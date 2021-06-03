- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
- By PETER GREENE
-
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
- By LISA GILBERT, InsideSources.com
- Updated
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
- By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com
- Updated
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.
- Updated
Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year.
- Updated
"It does not require many words to speak the truth."
- Updated
Editor,
- By TRUDY RUBIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
-
As U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan, they are leaving tens of thousands of Afghan helpers behind.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
President Joe Biden's American Families Plan contains a long list of potential investments aimed at revitalizing the country, but one proposal in particular is long overdue: paid family leave.
Today is Tuesday, June 1, the 152nd day of 2021. There are 213 days left in the year.
"There is an eloquence in true enthusiasm."
- Chicago Tribune
-
For a long time, pork barrel legislation and corruption have been close companions.
Today is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year.
"You build your mind, so make it into something you want to live with."
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James is playing major league poker with former president Donald Trump - and she just raised the stakes.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
West Virginia has come up with a plan to reverse its population decline - build around the state's natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
- By PETER GREENE
-
I was looking at pictures from last year's Memorial Day - pictures of flags, an empty park, the Civil War monument. It was not a great Memorial Day last year in Franklin.
Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year.
"You must do the thing you think you cannot do."
- By TIMOTHY L. O'BRIEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Two powerful New York prosecutors are now conducting a joint investigation into the possibility that the Trump Organization committed crimes.
- Altoona Mirror
-
Republican lawmakers were correct in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to fire the company whose mishandling of coronavirus-related data impacted at least 72,000 people.
Today is Wednesday, May 26, the 146th day of 2021. There are 219 days left in the year.
"The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on."
1491 SR 157, Oil City. Garage sale. June 4 & 5, 9 to 5
Venus: 3351 St Rt 157. Large 2 family yard sale. This Fri…
Found expensive electronic devise near Freedom Falls. Cal…
Found Med size white dog on May 30th, Innis Street, Oil C…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
