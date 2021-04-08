- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
The attempt of the right wing to exploit cultural divisions may be cynical and unhelpful, but that doesn't mean the divisions are not real.
Today is Thursday, April 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Life brings plenty of challenges on its own. And our lives intersect with other peoples' lives in ways that can bring pain and problems.
"The world is full of nice people. If you can't find one, be one."
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
-
I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. It just seems like the right thing to do.
Today is Wednesday, April 7, the 97th day of 2021. There are 268 days left in the year.
"Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you."
- Altoona Mirror
-
During the primary election in May, voters will be presented with three ballot questions about proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
- By DAVE ANDERSON, The Fulcrum
-
Scholars have debated for years whether the United States is polarized. The minority view is the country is not.
- Dallas Morning News
-
One of the largest criminal investigations in American history is happening right now, and it's one we should not forget.
Today is Tuesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.
"Be a first rate version of yourself, not a second rate version of someone else."
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
Today is Monday, April 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.
"Every champion was once a contender that didn't give up."
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
Back in September, there was a lot of good news that wasn't getting much coverage amid the pandemic.
- Los Angeles Times
-
A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
Today is Friday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
"If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
When it comes to toll roads, Pennsylvania seems to lead the way.
Today is Thursday, April 1, the 91st day of 2021. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool's Day.
"If everything seems to be under control, you're not going fast enough."
