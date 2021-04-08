Wit of the Draw

Migrant children
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

They Said It

"Take criticism seriously, but not personally. If there is truth or merit in the criticism, try to learn from it. Otherwise, let it roll right off you."

Opinion

They Said It

"Be a first rate version of yourself, not a second rate version of someone else."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Voting rights bill is test for U.S.

  • Bloomberg Opinion

The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.

Opinion

COLUMN: Voting is both a sacred right and a sacred duty

  • By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: CDC boss has legitimate concern

  • Los Angeles Times

A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.

Opinion

They Said It

"If everything seems to be under control, you're not going fast enough."