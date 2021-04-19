- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Almost everyone has heard the F. Scott Fitzgerald line, "There are no second acts in American lives."
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
Democrats have good reason to object to the filibuster in recent years. They have a compelling case for changing the rules so that blocking the majority is harder.
Today is Monday, April 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."
Today is Friday, April 16, the 106th day of 2021. There are 259 days left in the year.
"Failure isn't the end of the road. It's a big red flag saying to you, 'Wrong way. Turn around.'"
- York Dispatch
-
We get it. Everyone wants to go back to their favorite restaurant, sit at a table inside, have a nice meal, even have a drink at the bar.
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged something truly shocking.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last week, after a long and fruitful life extraordinarily well lived.
- By PETER GREENE
-
A year ago, we dropped a bunch of things from daily life. What the heck, we figured, we can go two weeks without that.
Today is Thursday, April 15, the 105th day of 2021. There are 260 days left in the year.
"Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it."
- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
-
After a 10-year hiatus, earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Congress. Democrats and Republicans alike repudiated the practice of letting members of Congress direct federal spending to specific projects and enterprises around the start of President Barack Obama's administration.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
As more Americans roll up their sleeves for a potentially life-saving vaccination, we are called by moral imperative and social justice concern to reflect on the reality that countries without the Western world's economic capital are being left behind.
Today is Wednesday, April 14, the 104th day of 2021. There are 261 days left in the year.
"Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."
- By DANIEL J. SMITH and EILEEN NORCROSS, Tribune News Service
-
State and local governments are chomping at the bit to receive a share of the $350 billion reserved for them in the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill.
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
Nearly 20 years after the Concorde made its final touchdown, supersonic flight is once again becoming a tantalizing possibility.
Today is Tuesday, April 13, the 103rd day of 2021. There are 262 days left in the year.
"Still, I rise."
- By ROBERT KROL, Tribune News Service
-
Speaking about his ambitious infrastructure plans in a news conference, President Joe Biden recently said, "One in five miles of our highways and major roads are in poor condition," "More than one-third of our bridges" need repaired, and "we rank 13th globally in infrastructure."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Route 68 project will displace about 50 properties
-
Man faces 75 charges for relationship with girl, 15
-
Man accused of invading privacy with baby monitor
-
Seneca woman charged for using counterfeit money
-
Franklin man faces drug charges
-
Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint
-
Man facing more charges for sexual assaults of girl
-
OC apartment owners face suit alleging harassment
-
Penalties will be stepped up for drivers who don't move over
-
Daycare honored
Recent Ads
15 ft. bass boat with 9.9 Johnson, center console steerin…
FRANKLIN - Two family garage sale at 2707 Rt. 417. Fri 4/…
Reno - Garage Sale - 4 Sixth Street - Wed., Thurs & F…
Public Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Su…
Sandycreek Township Board of Supervisors Meetings are res…
Sealed proposals will be received by the: Monroe Township…
Sealed proposals will be received by the: Monroe Township…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Seneca woman charged for using counterfeit money
-
Franklin man faces drug charges
-
Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint
-
Man facing more charges for sexual assaults of girl
-
OC apartment owners face suit alleging harassment
-
1 transported to hospital after crash with pole
-
Clarion coroner identifies man who died in house fire
-
Man facing new charges for intimidating alleged victim
-
Man arrested for violating protection from abuse order
-
Woman hurt in crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper slain amid violent standoff
-
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
-
White House: Jill Biden arrives for medical 'procedure'
-
Body missing, suspect arrested in '96 student disappearance
-
IRS chief expects new child payments to start this summer
-
EXPLAINER: Can cops stop drivers for hanging air fresheners?
-
Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint
-
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo 'procedure'
-
GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo
-
EXPLAINER: Why won’t George Floyd’s friend testify?