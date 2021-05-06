- Detroit News
-
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
Today is Thursday, May 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Last week, I bought a new used car. It was a reminder of how much some things have changed.
"Don't try to lessen yourself for the world; let the world catch up to you."
- By CARRIE SHEFFIELD, InsideSources.com
-
Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
- By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com
-
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…
Today is Wednesday, May 5, the 125th day of 2021. There are 240 days left in the year.
"That man is richest whose pleasures are the cheapest."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
- From staff reports
-
Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.
Today is Tuesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2021. There are 241 days left in the year.
"He who has peace of mind disturbs neither himself nor another."
- Seattle Times
-
What happens when you put three Democrats and three Republicans in a room?
- By JOE READY, The Fulcrum
-
Despite all its chaos and cacophony, the 2020 presidential campaign featured an important positive development for the health of our democracy.
Today is Monday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2021. There are 242 days left in the year.
"You don't luck into integrity. You work at it."
- Altoona Mirror
-
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …
- By STEPHEN L. CARTER, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
- Tampa Bay Times
-
The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Today is National Zipper Day. Really.
Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
