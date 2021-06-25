- By ALLISON SCHRAGER, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Decades of trickle-down tax cuts are out the window; President Joe Biden is betting that trickle-up economics will deliver the kind of sustained and equitable growth we all want.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to begin reforming the U.S. Postal Service, which is being financially crushed by retirement expenditures and falling demand.
Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021. There are 189 days left in the year.
"To lead people, walk behind them."
- Seattle Times
-
Those responsible for the scourge of opioid addiction that has torn through communities across the nation must be held accountable.
Today is Thursday, June 24, the 175th day of 2021. There are 190 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Remember a year ago, when we are all making extra efforts to support local businesses? That may have been one of the not-awful things to come with the pandemic mess.
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had their much anticipated summit meeting in Switzerland. Now the question is: Will it improve anything?
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
-
President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
Today is Wednesday, June 23, the 174th day of 2021. There are 191 days left in the year.
"The worst enemy to creativity is self doubt."
- By AMANDA LITTLE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
After the recent cyberattack against it, the meat industry shouldn't be returning to business as usual - and for the security of our food supply, the Biden administration must ensure it doesn't.
Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year.
"A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
After a year of uncertainty and financial upheaval, Americans have become more thrifty.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
The Supreme Court faces three major issues in our current historical moment: precedent, precedent and precedent.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
Today is Monday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2021. There are 193 days left in the year.
"We all have different gifts, so we all have different ways of saying to the world who we are."
Today is Friday, June 18, the 169th day of 2021. There are 196 days left in the year.
"Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together."
- By SABRINA TERRY and DEDRICK ASANTE-MUHAMMAD, InsideSources.com
-
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger's order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
- By DONNA JACKSON, InsideSources.com
-
Like many black Americans, I must admit that I had never heard of Juneteenth until recently.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Franklin board president says 'it's time' to talk merger
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
Man charged with homicide
-
Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year
-
Rig caught on lines
-
Valley Grove board president Bialo steps down
-
'So far so good'
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Riding for a cause
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANTICIPATED VACANCY Gifte…
Oil City - 48 Paul Revere Road - Large Multi Family Yard …
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Found LG AT&T phone on Grant Street in Oil City. Call…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Police complete death investigation
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Sandy Lake man victim of scam
-
Man charged for burglarizing cabin
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response
-
Lawyer says death of McAfee surprised the US mogul's family
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions