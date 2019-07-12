Wit of the Draw 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Window Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Donovan and Bauer Auto Group Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesPennDOT sign moved away from memorial after brouhahaGirl reported missing after visiting Grove City Outlet MallRain floods area roadsFranklin woman facing robbery, other chargesAttic sale will show off secret place at OC librarySugarcreek police looking for man charged with rapeVenango Co. man recovering from rabid bobcat attackDiscovery leads to story about how Vietnam era soldier diedWoman charged after knives, paraphernalia foundVenango County Court Reporter See more events Upcoming Events Jul 12 Festival Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 Sale Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 12 Festival Fri, Jul 12, 2019 Jul 13 Festival Sat, Jul 13, 2019 Jul 13 Sale Sat, Jul 13, 2019