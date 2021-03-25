Wit of the Draw

White House
0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

They Said It

"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Could you pass a test to become a citizen?

  • Dallas Morning News

If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.

Opinion

COLUMN: What I will miss about my pandemic existence

  • By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion

With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?

Opinion

COLUMN: Democracy is all about having shared visions

  • By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum

There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.

Opinion

They Said It

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."

Opinion

COLUMN: Keep control in the hands of the users

  • By JILLIAN C. YORK and KAREN GULLO, InsideSources.com

The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.