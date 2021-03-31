- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
New York Daily News
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
York Dispatch
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are trying again at an obvious and needed improvement to gun safety - or the lack thereof.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By PETER GREENE
I have been spending some time in the medical world lately, with both my first round of vaccination and some routine-ish testing.
By JOHN G. CHACHAS, Chicago Tribune
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
