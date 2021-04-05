Wit of the Draw

EDITORIAL: Voting rights bill is test for U.S.

  • Bloomberg Opinion

The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.

EDITORIAL: CDC boss has legitimate concern

  • Los Angeles Times

A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.

They Said It

"If everything seems to be under control, you're not going fast enough."

COLUMN: Biden needs to fight his own culture war

  • By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion

Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.

EDITORIAL: Matching vaccines, people must accelerate

  • New York Daily News

We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…

They Said It

"You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them."

EDITORIAL: Older special needs kids need our support

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.

COLUMN: The Constitution protects us from majority tyranny

  • By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum

A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.