- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
One of the major tactics of segregation, and oppression based on race, especially but not exclusively in the South, was denial of voting rights to the black man and woman, and voter suppression.
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
The Democratic-led House recently passed HR 1, a compendium of changes relating to campaign finance, ethics and voting access. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the Senate will take up the bill.
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
Back in September, there was a lot of good news that wasn't getting much coverage amid the pandemic.
- Los Angeles Times
-
A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
When it comes to toll roads, Pennsylvania seems to lead the way.
- By PETER GREENE
-
We've lately been discussing unskilled labor again, which raises the question: What is unskilled labor, exactly?
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
- New York Daily News
-
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
- York Dispatch
-
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
- By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum
-
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
