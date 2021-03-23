- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?
- Dallas Morning News
-
It's been 129 years since three black men - Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart - were murdered by a white mob.
Today is Tuesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2021. There are 283 days left in the year.
"Everything you can imagine is real."
- By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum
-
There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.
- Dallas Morning News
-
Pope Francis recently became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. And he did so with a message as old as humanity itself: We are all connected.
Today is Monday, March 22, the 81st day of 2021. There are 284 days left in the year.
"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."
Today is Friday, March 19, the 78th day of 2021. There are 287 days left in the year.
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous."
- By YOSEF GETACHEW, InsideSources.com
-
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn our country's 2020 presidential election.
- By JILLIAN C. YORK and KAREN GULLO, InsideSources.com
-
The U.S. election and its dramatic aftermath have elevated the debate about how to deal with online misinformation and disinformation, lies and extremism.
Today is Thursday, March 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
"The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have."
- By PETER GREENE
-
The Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving has been going on. The program, which is a way for people to give back to the region, is going on this week, but its roots go back 45 years.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Legendary for his prowess on the baseball field as well as for his humanitarian work off the field, Roberto Enrique Clemente Walker of the Pittsburgh Pirates left a legacy rich with excellence and generosity.
- The Times-Tribune (Scranton)
-
State Rep. Valerie Gaydos is a month early with a proposed and badly needed state constitutional amendment to reduce the size of the bloated House of Representatives, in that April Fools' Day is not until April 1.
- By KEITH C. BURRIS, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
I am slowly working my way through George F. Will's "The Conservative Sensibility," a wonderful title for a splendid book.
"A life making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing at all."
Today is Wednesday, March 17, the 76th day of 2021. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick's Day.
- By GAVIN ROBERTS and RIK CHAKRABORTI, Tribune News Service
-
One year ago, California and Hawaii were the first states to announce emergency declarations to fight COVID-19. In doing so, they activated pre-existing price gouging regulations.
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
Plans are in the works to revive a legislative procedure in which lawmakers can tie funding in appropriations bills to specific projects - airports, bridges, museums - in their home state or district.
Today is Tuesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2021. There are 290 days left in the year.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
-
Oil City graduate working at her 'dream job'
-
OC tavern carries on
-
Man pulled from sewer in Franklin
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2016 Cherokee Grey Wolf 19RR Ltd Toy Hauler / Camper - As…
Acme Machine & Welding, Co. LLC looking for Driver/He…
Looking for experienced part time bartender and also kitc…
Congratulations St. Patrick’s Coloring Contest Winners! A…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights hit the road for today's state playoff opener
-
Knights fall in quarters
-
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
-
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
-
Bobcats nip Rams in OT thriller to claim D-9 crown
-
Geer goes 4-0 on Day 2 as Cowboys make move
-
Keystone girls finish 19-3 after 53-37 loss to Windber
-
Bobcats take on Huskies tonight in state quarters
-
Scoreboard for 3-17-21
-
Bobcats advance to semis
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
Man accused of trying to steal car parts from vehicle
-
No injuries in Sugarcreek Borough crash
-
House fire in Canal Township
-
Clarion Township crash
-
I-80 fatal crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
-
UN official: Airstrikes on NW Syria border area worrying
-
Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
-
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
-
Feds want to fix canal, but Nevada town lives off the leaks
-
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
-
Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache
-
Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops
-
Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths