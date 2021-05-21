- By DAVID L. NEVINS, The Fulcrum
-
I have heard and read many great speeches in my lifetime. Some include a single memorable phrase that is remembered forever or powerful words that speak to our common humanity and sway the opinion of those listening.
- Bloomberg Opinion
-
On May 12, 113 days into his presidency, Joe Biden finally sat down with leaders of the House and Senate - Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.
Today is Friday, May 21, the 141st day of 2021. There are 224 days left in the year.
"It's a shallow life that doesn't give a person a few scars."
- York Dispatch
-
Many of our postsecondary institutions are no longer adequately serving the needs of our young people. They've become administratively bloated and obscenely overpriced.
Today is Thursday, May 20, the 140th day of 2021. There are 225 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
So today is my birthday, making me just that much older.
"Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway."
Today is Wednesday, May 19, the 139th day of 2021. There are 226 days left in the year.
"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"
- By TIFFANY GARDNER and CYNTHIA RICHIE TERRELL, The Fulcrum
-
The U.S. has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51% of the population, yet only hold 27% of seats in the House of Representatives.
- Detroit News
-
A politically diverse group in Congress has formed to root out sexual abuse by employees at universities. This bipartisan approach is needed when it comes to other Title IX policies, too.
- By BRUCE YANDLE, Tribune News Service
-
Who can forget the following beautiful words from the Beatles?
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.
Today is Tuesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
"Whatever it is you're seeking won't come in the form you're expecting."
- By ANDREAS KLUTH, Bloomberg Opinion
-
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, quarantine was a liberation for introverts. My opinion back then was based on personal experience and historical examples.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…
Today is Monday, May 17, the 137th day of 2021. There are 228 days left in the year.
"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."
Today is Friday, May 14, the 134th day of 2021. There are 231 days left in the year.
"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."
