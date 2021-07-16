- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
- Altoona Mirror
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
Today is Friday, July 16, the 197th day of 2021. There are 168 days left in the year.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done.
Today is Thursday, July 15, the 196th day of 2021. There are 169 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
Oil has been around a long time.
"It is a happy talent to know how to play."
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.
- Altoona Mirror
For Pennsylvania school districts, summer presents a major challenge on the health front related to, but also different from, what they contemplated during the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Wednesday, July 14, the 195th day of 2021. There are 170 days left in the year.
"Success is a collection of problems solved."
- By PETER R. ORSZAG, Bloomberg Opinion
We now have a debate over charging drivers a fee or tax that is based on vehicle miles traveled (VMT), something the Biden administration has rejected.
- Miami Herald
The middle-of-the-night assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose at his home near Port-au-Prince is a shocking and brutal act that will be felt far beyond the island nation.
Today is Tuesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2021. There are 171 days left in the year.
"A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for."
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
The latest cyberattack, apparently emanating from Russia again, has hit at least 20 software firms; affecting at least 1,000 businesses.
- Dallas Morning News
If you're looking for silver linings in this pandemic-damaged economy, here's one: the American entrepreneurial spirit seems to have been uncovered by COVID-19.
Today is Monday, July 12, the 193rd day of 2021. There are 172 days left in the year.
"One sees great things from the valley, and only small things from the peak."
Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground."
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
For beginners, China is a thief, the equivalent of someone stealing something more than $4,000 from every four-person household in America every year, a total of $500 billion.
