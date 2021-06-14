- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
What do Queen Elizabeth (95), Janet Yellen (74), Joe Biden (78) and Pope Francis (84) have in common?
Today is Monday, June 14, the 165th day of 2021. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time."
Today is Friday, June 11, the 162nd day of 2021. There are 203 days left in the year.
"Ruptures almost always lead to a stronger project."
- By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD, Chicago Tribune
-
Catching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn't the United States have done the same and tried to hide it, too?
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example.
- Harrisburg Patriot-News
-
We commend all of the candidates who ran for office in the May 18 primary election, but running for office shouldn't be so hard
Today is Thursday, June 10, the 161st day of 2021. There are 204 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
As America slowly emerges from the pandemic pause, there's a growing national panic about a lost year.
"My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."
Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide, including Carnege Mellon in Pittsburgh, are requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.
"Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it."
- By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN, InsideSources.com
-
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
- By JOHN C> FORTIER, InsideSources.com
-
The For the People Act is too broad and seeks to nationalize many democracy reforms that would be better left to states.
- Updated
- Johnstown Tribune-Democrat
-
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.
Today is Tuesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2021. There are 206 days left in the year.
"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly."
- By CARL P. LEUBSDORF, Dallas Morning News
- Updated
Senate Republicans acknowledged politics was the reason they voted to kill a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The question is whether it was smart politics.
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
"Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night."
