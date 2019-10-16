Wit of the Draw 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email International incident Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Clarion Federal Cole McMahon Memorial John Rapp Memorial Penelec Rake In Savings Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesGirl with local ties makes Tournament of Roses courtOil City bypass reopens after crashRoute 8 crash in OCOil City monument work fully funded by donationsTionesta man killed in crash2 badly hurt in Cornplanter crashOC man dies after Route 8 crashVehicle crashes into home in Rocky GroveFlights from Franklin will endFranklin man accused of sexually assaulting boy See more events Upcoming Events Oct 16 Concert Wed, Oct 16, 2019 Oct 17 Card Party Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 17 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Oct 17, 2019 Oct 19 Dinner Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Oct 19 Dinner Sat, Oct 19, 2019