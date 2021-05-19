Wit of the Draw

Interview
"Love isn't a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like 'struggle.'"

EDITORIAL: Medicare for people under 65 should be considered

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.

"Whatever it is you're seeking won't come in the form you're expecting."

EDITORIAL: Eviction freeze must remain

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…

"When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden."

"Regardless of what the situation is, you've just got to take advantage of the opportunities when you get them and we have one. We're looking to do something with it."

EDITORIAL: McConnell has no interest to unify America

  • New York Daily News

On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…

"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."

"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."

COLUMN: Investment in workers would pay

  • By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com

As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.