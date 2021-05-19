- By TIFFANY GARDNER and CYNTHIA RICHIE TERRELL, The Fulcrum
The U.S. has a crisis of representation in government. Women are 51% of the population, yet only hold 27% of seats in the House of Representatives.
- Detroit News
A politically diverse group in Congress has formed to root out sexual abuse by employees at universities. This bipartisan approach is needed when it comes to other Title IX policies, too.
- By BRUCE YANDLE, Tribune News Service
Who can forget the following beautiful words from the Beatles?
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In the days preceding President Joe Biden's release of his $1 trillion American Families Plan, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and several of his Democratic colleagues lobbied for it to include a provision he has been introducing and reintroducing for years - the option to buy into Medicare at age 50.
- By ANDREAS KLUTH, Bloomberg Opinion
In March 2020, still early in the pandemic, quarantine was a liberation for introverts. My opinion back then was based on personal experience and historical examples.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention went beyond its legal authority when it issued a nationwide eviction moratorium last year to protect renters who were being financially ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and who might have been sent…
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
Too much of the Biden administration now comes down to self-righteous compassion and fiddle-faddle analysis without a hint of wisdom, or even of common sense.
- New York Daily News
On the 106th day of the 1,461-day term of Joe Biden, a man who earned more votes than any president ever elected and who from the start has aspired to unify the nation and backed up that rhetoric with action, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left no doubt: His Republicans aim to forecl…
Editor,
- By PETER GREENE
Is there any less beloved election than an off-year primary?
- Altoona Mirror
Pennsylvania's election law, originally passed in 1937, was updated during the COVID-19 pandemic - as it should have been - to fulfill the unique needs of voters during the crisis.
- By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com
As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.
