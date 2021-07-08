Wit of the Draw

Sometime in 2121
Opinion

EDITORIAL: State must bolster data breach act

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…

Opinion

They Said It

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."

Opinion

They Said It

"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of place if you look at it right."

Opinion

Blame over Venezuela's plight lies with Maduro

  • By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion

Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.

Opinion

They Said It

"You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backward into safety."

Opinion

COLUMN: Constituents need a new contract with Congress

  • By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum

Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."

Opinion

They Said It

"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones."

Opinion

COLUMN: Guaranteed money is vital

  • By DARRYL LORENZO WELLINGTON JR., InsideSources.com

It's too common of an experience in America today to have come a hair's breadth from homelessness, rescued at the last-minute by enhanced unemployment benefits, or a COVID-19 relief stimulus check.

Opinion

COLUMN: The concept would cost us

  • By RICHARD MORRISON, InsideSources.com

The financial dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented cash benefits that policymakers implemented in response have sparked renewed interest in an old idea: a universal basic income (UBI) for all Americans.