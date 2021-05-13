- Altoona Mirror
-
Pennsylvania's election law, originally passed in 1937, was updated during the COVID-19 pandemic - as it should have been - to fulfill the unique needs of voters during the crisis.
Editor,
Today is Thursday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2021. There are 232 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Is there any less beloved election than an off-year primary?
"Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself."
Today is Wednesday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2021. There are 233 days left in the year.
"You can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed."
- By RICHARD TRUMKA, InsideSources.com
-
As President Joe Biden recently addressed a joint session of Congress, he highlighted a fundamental truth about his American Jobs Plan.
- By DAVID DITCH, InsideSources.com
-
The Biden administration is promoting its American Jobs Plan as an "infrastructure" proposal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.
- By JOHN M. CRISP, Tribune News Service
-
What could be more natural than going to Mars?
Today is Tuesday, May 11, the 131st day of 2021. There are 234 days left in the year.
"The mind is like a car battery - it recharges by running."
- New York Daily News
-
We never blamed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for COVID-19's death toll in New York. The virus has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including what we now know to be more than 15,500 deaths among nursing home residents.
Today is Monday, May 10, the 130th day of 2021. There are 235 days left in the year.
"If your compassion does not include yourself, it is incomplete."
- By RAMESH PONNURU, Bloomberg Opinion
-
George H.W. Bush was out of touch. Bill Clinton was untrustworthy. George W. Bush was a Bible-thumping ignoramus. Barack Obama was a radical. Donald Trump was, well, Donald Trump.
- By ELI LAKE, Bloomberg Opinion
-
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has not devoted much of her time in office to Iran policy. But recently, the Tennessee Republican offered some clarity on the issue when she introduced a bill aimed at preventing President Joe Biden from returning the U.S. to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
There are thousands of graves the world over for fallen Americans who died on the battlefield of war - graves that have no headstone denoting the identity of the remains therein.
Today is Friday, May 7, the 127th day of 2021. There are 238 days left in the year.
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."
- Detroit News
-
Now that more than half of Americans have received at least one COVID-19 inoculation, this is a milestone we should all celebrate.
Today is Thursday, May 6, the 126th day of 2021. There are 239 days left in the year.
