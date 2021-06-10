Today is Thursday, June 10, the 161st day of 2021. There are 204 days left in the year.
- By PETER GREENE
-
As America slowly emerges from the pandemic pause, there's a growing national panic about a lost year.
"My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."
- Harrisburg Patriot-News
-
We commend all of the candidates who ran for office in the May 18 primary election, but running for office shouldn't be so hard
- By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN, InsideSources.com
-
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
- By JOHN C> FORTIER, InsideSources.com
-
The For the People Act is too broad and seeks to nationalize many democracy reforms that would be better left to states.
Today is Wednesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2021. There are 205 days left in the year.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide, including Carnege Mellon in Pittsburgh, are requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.
"Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it."
- Updated
- Johnstown Tribune-Democrat
-
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.
Today is Tuesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2021. There are 206 days left in the year.
"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly."
- By CARL P. LEUBSDORF, Dallas Morning News
- Updated
Senate Republicans acknowledged politics was the reason they voted to kill a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The question is whether it was smart politics.
Today is Monday, June 7, the 158th day of 2021. There are 207 days left in the year.
"Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night."
- By FAYE FLAM, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination.
"A year from now you may wish you had started today."
- By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
-
My parents, visiting from Pennsylvania, were surprised (but not so disappointed) to arrive in Texas and find so many people not wearing masks and so few businesses requiring them.
- By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Human behavior during COVID-19 has upended one of the most fundamental assumptions of economics, even if economists haven't yet come around to admitting it.
Today is Friday, June 4, the 155th day of 2021. There are 210 days left in the year.
Today is Thursday, June 3, the 154th day of 2021. There are 211 days left in the year.
"More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness."
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
Bills percolating in the U.S. House and Senate would, if passed, direct billions of dollars to capping abandoned oil and gas wells around the country.
- By PETER GREENE
-
In one more sign of a sort of return to kind of normal, the Franklin Silver Cornet Band will play a concert in Bandstand Park tonight.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Surprise for Cranberry student on last day
-
Venango County crashes
-
An OC treasure
-
Franklin seniors, including 'belle of ball', had great day
-
OC man pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case
-
425 days on the creek
-
Historic run to continue
-
Police, DA say Kulling death still on radar
-
Curiosity hatched
-
2 possible injuries in Clarion County crash
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Franklin - Garage sale Fri 8-4 & Sat 8-2 at 717 Elk S…
Looking for anyone interested in concrete construction fi…
Summerville 1079 Kahle Road. Garage Sale. Thurs & Fri…
The EVELYN R RUST family would like to express our thanks…
Used wheels - Used tires. Lots of them! Call 814-807-2294.
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Found ball glove on Rt. 62 North just of Oil City. Call 8…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Historic run to continue
-
Knights' season ends
-
Scoreboard
-
Scoreboard
-
Lions claim thriller over 'Cats to advance to state tourney
-
Orioles fall short in title tilt
-
Scoreboard for 6-8-21
-
Scoreboard for 6-3-21
-
Former Sailor McIntire earns prestigious softball honors
-
Lions, Warriors bow out of PIAA playoffs
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County crashes
-
OC man pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case
-
2 possible injuries in Clarion County crash
-
Man arrested on warrants after traffic stop
-
Vehicle theft in Barkeyville
-
Man facing drug charges after 3 controlled buys
-
Mother accused of endangering children
-
Stoneboro man accused of assaulting woman
-
No one hurt in Cranberry crash
-
Oil City man injured in ATV accident
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout
-
Clarence Williams III, 'The Mod Squad's' Linc, dies at 81
-
No mass protests after Honolulu police shoot, kill Black man
-
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
-
Rick Warren retiring as lead pastor at California megachurch
-
Italian nun slain by 3 teen girls beatified as martyr
-
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
-
Popular Nigerian televangelist T.B. Joshua dies at 57
-
Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon
-
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search