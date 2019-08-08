Wit of the Draw 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Hemp Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman expands her Franklin clothing business to Oil CityOwner closes smorgasbord, keeping Skrubby's goingVenango County Court ReporterWoman wanted on warrants arrestedBusinessman, husband has given decades of dedication2 injured after motorcycle crash on Route 2272 injured after motorcycle crash on Route 62Venango County Court ReporterMan facing charges after incident with police at OC homeWater rescue near Utica See more events Upcoming Events Aug 8 Fair Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 8 Concert Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 8 Concert Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 8 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 9 Fair Fri, Aug 9, 2019