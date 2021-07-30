- By KEVIN FRAZIER, The Fulcrum
-
Driving through Montana, I stopped at nearly every historical marker. Back home in Oregon, I'd zoom right by the equivalent signs.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
-
As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…
"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door."
Today is Friday, July 30, the 211th day of 2021. There are 154 days left in the year.
- Chicago Tribune
-
Richard Branson earlier this month scraped the edge of space, arriving via a supersonic plane built by Virgin Galactic, a company he created.
- By PETER GREENE
-
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
Today is Thursday, July 29, the 210th day of 2021. There are 155 days left in the year.
"Nothing succeeds like success. Get a little success, and then just get a little more."
- By HOWARD GORRELL, The Fulcrum
-
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
- Chicago Tribune
-
The U.S. has fought the COVID-19 pandemic and its side effects with borrowed money. Much of this new debt will also will fall on our descendants not yet born.
Today is Wednesday, July 28, the 209th day of 2021. There are 156 days left in the year.
"I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."
- By CARL P. LEUBSDORF, Dallas Morning News
-
On Aug. 3, both Democrats and Republicans will hold primaries for two open Ohio congressional seats.
Evidence shows fracking is at least associated with adverse health effects, including a rare cancer cluster among children in western Pennsylvania.
Today is Tuesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2021. There are 157 days left in the year.
"Inspiration usually comes during work, rather than before it."
- By KARL W. SMITH, Bloomberg Opinion
-
Here's a simple step - but not an easy one - that President Joe Biden could take to fight vaccine hesitancy as it spreads across the U.S.: Enlist the support of former President Donald Trump.
- Los Angeles Times
-
For most purposes - signing contracts, entering into the military, marrying without parental permission and living independently - an American is legally an adult at age 18.
Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness."
- By EVAN PATROHAY, The Fulcrum
-
You don't have to look far to see examples of environmental degradation in America.
