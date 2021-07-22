- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
- By PETER GREENE
Hallelujah! What a pleasure to welcome back the Oil Heritage Festival. It's one more sign that things are getting back to something like normal.
"Chance favors only the prepared mind."
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."
- York Dispatch
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
- Miami Herald
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
"Stay close to any sounds that make you glad you are alive."
- By JAMES ROSEN, InsideSources.com
Our fear for our children's safety is visceral, and it is universal.
"To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts."
- By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com
Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
- Altoona Mirror
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done.
- By PETER GREENE
Oil has been around a long time.
"It is a happy talent to know how to play."










