EDITORIAL: Matching vaccines, people must accelerate

  • New York Daily News

We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…

COLUMN: Biden needs to fight his own culture war

  • By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion

Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.

EDITORIAL: Older special needs kids need our support

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.

COLUMN: The Constitution protects us from majority tyranny

  • By JEANNE SHEEHAN, The Fulcrum

A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.

COLUMN: President's immigration changes threaten kids

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."

