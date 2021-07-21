- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
- By PANKAJ MISHRA, Bloomberg Opinion
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
- Miami Herald
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
- By JAMES ROSEN, InsideSources.com
Our fear for our children's safety is visceral, and it is universal.
- By CHRIS TALGO, InsideSources.com
Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.
- Altoona Mirror
The ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf's veto of the state's Voter Rights Protection Act when folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory; those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
- By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service
It's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles.
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
In this season of swimming pools and fireflies and fireworks and fairs, Harrisburg has shown Pennsylvania citizens how to get it done.
- By PETER GREENE
Oil has been around a long time.
- By NOAH FELDMAN, Bloomberg Opinion
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has added his voice to that of Justice Clarence Thomas in calling for a re-examination of the landmark 1964 precedent of New York Times v. Sullivan - the case that makes it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits.
- Altoona Mirror
For Pennsylvania school districts, summer presents a major challenge on the health front related to, but also different from, what they contemplated during the darkest months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
